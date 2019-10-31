{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Stephen M. “Reno” Bambeck, 74, died Oct. 28, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Burial with military honors will be at 1:30 p.m., at the cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home

