RAPID CITY | Glenn Curtiss Barber, 86, died May 9, 2019 at Westhills Village Healthcare.
Glenn was born on a farm near Watertown, SD, on May 2, 1933 to Cynthia Kellogg Barber and Lyle Barber. He was the oldest of three children. The family later moved to Watertown. He loved his summer breaks working on the family farm with his grandfather Curt and uncles Lawrence and Grant Kellogg. After high school graduation he joined them in farming.
In 1953 he married Ardis Lundberg, called her “Ardie” and the name stuck. The same year he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he was a member of the 70th Engineer Combat Construction Battalion and served in Austria primarily involved in bridge construction.
Due to the interest Glenn had developed in construction in the military, he decided to enroll at the SD School of Mines & Technology in the fall of 1956. In 1960 he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering and joined Private Homes Inc. in Rapid City, working on subdivision planning and development.
He transferred into Robbins & Stearns Lumber Company in 1963, helped form R & S Construction Company in 1964, and became a stockholder and director in 1966. In the early years R & S Construction Company worked in a 500-mile radius specializing in Indian Housing and schools. In Rapid City, a highlight of his career was the construction of Westhills Village in 1983.
After the death of major partners, the lumber yard closed, and the Construction Division continued as Glenn C. Barber & Associates Inc. (GBA) in 1989. GBA continued as a major builder and general contractor focusing on Indian housing, medical facilities and other general construction projects throughout the Black Hills region.
Glenn retired from GBA in 2000. Bill & Kristi Barber continued operations until their retirement in 2018.
Glenn loved the building industry and the people connections. After GBA he had opportunities to work on projects in Pine Ridge and Porcupine which he eagerly accepted. He had many long-term and treasured friendships with the Indian communities. He did not retire until health issues forced his retirement in 2014.
In addition to Glenn’s love of the building profession, he loved hunting, and learned cooking as a member of the Rapid City Gourmet Club. He served on the Board of Directors of Black Hills Corporation, Westhills Retirement Village, RC Chamber of Commerce, RC Economic Development, SD State Worker’s Compensation, and First Presbyterian Church of RC. He also loved being involved in the community serving as past president of the following: Associated General Contractors of SD (AGC), RC Home Builder’s Association, Mt. Rushmore Society, SDSM&T National Alumni Association, and SD State Board of Vocational Education. In 2000, he was honored by SDSM&T with a Degree of Doctor of Humane Letters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Cynthia Barber, sisters Marjorie Folven and Joyce Leach, brother-in-law Kermit Folven, daughter-in-law Diane Wallahan Barber, father- and mother-in-law Herman & Vera Lundberg, brothers-in-law, Lonnie, Norman, Beverley, Orvel and Morris Lundberg, and Herman Luken, sisters-in-law, Marjorie Douglas and Bonnie Barnes and nephews, Lance Leach and Tim and Dan Douglas.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Ardie, of 66 years, daughter Nancy Evans, Truckee Ca., sons Jim, Branson Mo., and Bill (Kristi) Rapid City. Grandchildren Kayla Evans Vom Dorp (Mischka), San Diego CA, Jamie Evans Christianakis (Stratos), Sausalito CA, and Jessica Barber, Branson Mo., brother-in-law, Ralph Leach, sisters-in-law Patricia Luken, Marsha Lundberg, Jeanne Lundberg and Gail Lundberg, and many treasured nieces, nephews and cousins as well as many friends who Glenn knew and loved.
Memorials have been established with the Employee Tuition Assistance Program at Westhills Village and The Hope Center of Rapid City.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday. May 16, at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis at 2 p.m., with full military honors rendered by the SD Army National Guard and the VFW Post 1273 Honor Guard.
Glenn’s online guestbook is available for friends and family to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com
