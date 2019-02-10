Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Stanley Barber, 87, died Feb. 2, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Kadoka. Burial will be at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka

Barber, Stanley
