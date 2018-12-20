MADISON | George Bargmann, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at his rural home.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Sharol of Madison; son, Brad (Dawn) Bargmann of Rapid City; son, Brent (Gai) Bargmann of Sioux Falls; four grandchildren, Kyle (Courtney) Bargmann of Lincoln, NE, Connor (Taylor) Bargmann of Rapid City, Rangsimun Bargmann of Sioux Falls and Pimthong Thongtad of Sioux Falls; two great-grandchildren, Elayna and Braylin Bargmann of Rapid City; one sister, Marlys Schultz of Madison; and many loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. CST on Thursday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Memorials can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 203 N. Harth Ave., Madison, SD 57042.
Arrangements were entrusted with Weiland Funeral Chapel.
