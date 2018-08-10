HILL CITY | Lyle Eugene "Gene" Barker, 94, passed away Aug. 7, 2018, at a nursing home in New Underwood.
Gene was born Nov. 6, 1923, near Rochford to Lyle and Beatrice Barker. He married Rebecca J. Howey in 1947. He was an exterior electrician for Black Hills Power until retirement in 1989.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, and son, Raymond. He is survived by his wife, Becky; son, Kenneth (LaDonna) Barker; daughters, Marsha McClain, Debra Christie, and Lorry Talley; sisters, Barbara Griffin, Beverly Howey, and Sharon (Gary) Frohme; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 13, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, followed by a remembrance at Canyon Lake Activity Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hill City Senior Center or favorite charity.
View full online obituary at osheimschmidt.com.
