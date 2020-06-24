Barton, Ernest C.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Ernest C. Barton, 94, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Monument Health Hospital.

Ernie was born Jan. 7, 1926 in Rapid City. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He left Rapid City and moved to Anchorage, AK, where he met and married Jean Mae Sandvik. Ernie and Jean Mae moved back to Rapid City to raise their family and start Barton Masonry with his brother John Barton.

Survivors include daughters, Dale Volmer (Dennis), Piedmont, Debra Weimer (Len), Rapid City, and Sally Cozort (Malcolm), Minnetonka, MN; stepson, Rodney Yohn; and niece, Kim Barton. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Come celebrate Ernie’s life from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, at the James Kjerstad Event Center at the Central States Fairgrounds, 915 E. Centre St. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to benefit the Western South Dakota Buckaroos Scholarship Fund, 1002 East Omaha, Rapid City, SD 57701.

Friends may sign his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.