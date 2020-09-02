Batchelder, Lloyd

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PAPILLION, Neb. | Lloyd L. Batchelder, 89, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Midlands Hospital in Papillion, NE. Lloyd was born in Hawarden, IA on July 31, 1931, the oldest of three children of Frances (Green) and Leo Batchelder.

He graduated from Hawarden High School in Hawarden, IA in 1950. It was there that he met his wife, Irene Ronan. They were united in marriage August 13, 1952 in Luverne, Minnesota.

Lloyd proudly served his country for two years in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed at Fort Riley, KS and Fort Benning, GA. He often told his family he lived in the greatest country in the world.

While during his lifetime he had several different jobs, following marriage they farmed for a year and then he worked as a printer at Morningside College and later starting a Shopping News (Union County Shopper and the Big Sioux print) with his wife. He worked for the Conservation Core, managed, operated and owned restaurants with Irene, and he spent most of his career managing and providing maintenance for 650 apartments during the 15 years he and his wife lived and worked at Lake Park Villas, in Sioux Falls, SD.