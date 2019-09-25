{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Gary D. Bate, 56, died Sept. 23, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 3 p.m. on Sept. 27, at WestGate Community Church. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family of Gary Bate, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 27
Burial
Friday, September 27, 2019
9:30AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers for Gary's Burial
Guaranteed delivery before Gary's Burial begins.
Sep 27
Memorial Service
Friday, September 27, 2019
2:00PM
WestGate Community Church
414 S Canyon Road
Rapid City, SD 57702
Order flowers for Gary's Memorial Service
Guaranteed delivery before Gary's Memorial Service begins.
Load comments