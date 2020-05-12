Bechtold, Richard
ST. CLAIR, Mich. | Richard "Dick" Bechtold was 86 years old. He was born in Midland, SD, where he grew up. He joined the Army in 1954 and after being discharged went to work for Rapid City Chevrolet as a mechanic. He moved to MI in 2013.

He is survived by his wife, Dorthy; son, Rich, daughter-in-law, Kathy, granddaughters Kristy and Kelly; son, Ray, son-in-law, Sean and sister, Inez.

Memorial services will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD, at a later date.

