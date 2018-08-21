Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Robert Loren Benham, 79, died Aug. 19, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 22, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home

