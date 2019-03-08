FORT PIERRE | Edward Bergeson, 82, died March 5, 2019, after a brief stay at Avera McKennan Hospital due to a falling accident.
Ed was born Feb. 2, 1937, to John and Gunhilda (Opsal) Bergeson in Pierre. In 1963, he married Shirley Horn in Washington, DC. He was stationed there for two years while in the U.S. Army. The couple moved to Pierre. He worked at Homestake Mine for six months and then for Culligan Water Softener for 15 years. The couple had three children: Jimmy, Brenda and Connie.
The family moved to Belle Fourche in 1972 and he worked at America Colloid and Farmer Ranchers Coop. In 1994, they moved to Maryville, TN, where he conditioned cattle. In 1994, they moved to Hayes, SD, and ranched until 2001, when he retired and moved into Fort Pierre.
Ed had a very adventurous life. He liked to hunt, trap and fish. He collected antiques, guns and broke horses. He was a people person and loved visiting and playing cards.
Ed is survived by his wife, Shirley; two children, Brenda (Darin) Greseth of Wichta, KS, and Connie (Dusty) Gilbert of Alger, OH; and 11 grandchildren: Casey, Shelby, Joshua, Jessica, Heather, Lydia, Edward, Katie, Cecilia, Bridget and Vincent. He is also survived by brothers, Bert (Sue) Bergeson and Paul Bergeson; and sisters, Emilia Lumbard and Martha (Elmer) Goosen. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Jimmy.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. CDT on Monday, March 11, at Isburg Funeral Chapel, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Scotty Philip Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.