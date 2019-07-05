{{featured_button_text}}

OGLALA | Ivan G. Bettelyoun, 75, died July 1, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

One-night wake service begins at 3 p.m. on July 8, at Brother Rene Hall.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 9, at the hall. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Bettelyoun, Ivan G.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments