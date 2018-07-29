HATTIESBURG, Miss. | Eugene Bruce Bigelow, 90, died July 24, 2018 in Hattiesburg.
Gene was born on Jan. 11, 1928, in Colome, SD, the fourth child of Ira E. and Rose D. Bigelow. He graduated from Colome High School in 1945, after which he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Germany. Upon his 1947 discharge, he earned a BS from Huron (SD) College. Later, he earned a Master's Degree at South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD, and a Specialist's Degree in Education and a Doctor of Education Degree from the University of South Dakota, Vermillion, SD.
In 1953, he met Carolyn Mae Jackson and they were married May 19, 1954, in Minneapolis, MN.
Gene was Superintendent of Schools in Agar, SD. He then moved into college teaching at Wayne State, Wayne, NE. Gene served as President of the NE State Education Association. He was president of Wayne Kiwanis and a member of Masonic Lodge 120, A.F. and A.M. He also was a life-time member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Gene retired in 1991, after 40 years in education and moved to Hattiesburg where his son, Tod, practices dentistry.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn M. Bigelow; his parents; his brothers, Robert Bigelow and Anson Bigelow; and a sister, Mildred Hendrix.
He is survived by his son, Dr. Tod Bigelow (Pam) of Hattiesburg; his daughter, Teri Nuss (David) of Omaha, NE; five grandchildren, Drew Bigelow and Brooks Bigelow of Hattiesburg, Maegan Nuss and David Nuss Jr. of Nebraska, and Kodi Hoover of Iowa.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. (CDT) Saturday, Aug. 4, in Hattiesburg, at the home of his son.
Gene's final resting place will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD, alongside his wife, Carolyn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Gene's name to the American Cancer Fund, Alzheimer's Association, or the Arthritis Foundation.
