Richard Bigler

PIEDMONT | Richard "Dick" Bigler, 89, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Dick was born May 3, 1929, in Eagle Butte to John and Leta (Reed) Bigler. As a young boy, he told of herding sheep for his dad. He served several years in the Navy, stationed in California. On Nov. 6, 1957, he was united in marriage to Doris Herren in Las Vegas, NM. Together they farmed in Ziebach, Dewey, and Meade Counties for many years. He always had a longing to live in the Black Hills, where he moved to Piedmont and continued to farm.

Dick will be remembered for building his own big tractors, and for becoming a pilot.

He is survived by his two daughters, Vonda, of Summerset, and Darla and grandson, Jackson, of Sioux Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and Doris.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.

