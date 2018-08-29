CORCORAN, Minn. | Vincent Wesley Birch, 69, passed away Aug. 17, 2018. He was born on Oct. 2, 1948, in Denver, the son of Lawrence and Mildred (Turecek) Birch.
Vince’s childhood years were spent in Eastern Colorado where his parents farmed. During his adolescence his family relocated to Dove Creek, CO, where he graduated from Dolores County High School in 1966. Shortly after graduation Vincent enlisted in the United States Air Force. He completed his basic training at Lackland AFB and his Missile Systems Analyst Technical coursework at Chanute AFB. He was stationed at Ellsworth AFB until September 1970.
On Aug. 29, 1970, Vince married Diana Mercy. Together they had two sons and a daughter.
In 1978, Vince earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from National College of Business in Rapid City, SD. He went on to enjoy a 27-year career with Control Data and later Seagate Technology as a Safety Administrator.
In 1982, Vince and Diana moved to Minnesota. They eventually settled in Corcoran where they went on to raise their family and many pets. They were blessed with seven grandchildren.
Vince enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He kept busy with home improvement projects and reading. He was an avid pool player who competed on a league and spent many hours practicing. Vince was also a member of American Legion Post 567 in St. Michael, MN.
Vince is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diana; children, Lawrence, Frank (Suzanne) and Barbara (Michael) Hohberger; seven grandchildren, Wesley, Lucas, Francesca, Vincent, Elizabeth, Harrison and Hudson; three siblings, Stanley (Suzy), Judy Landoe and Mike (Lorna); and numerous other relatives and friends.
Services with Peterson Chapel of Buffalo, MN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.