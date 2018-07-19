Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Cora Pearl Bird Hat, 68, died July 16, 2018.

She served in the U.S. Army.

Wake begins at 4 p.m., with 7 p.m. funeral services today at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Hall in Kyle.

Burial procession begins at 9:45 a.m. on July 20, from the church hall, with burial at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

