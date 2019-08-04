SPEARFISH | Lyle H. Bockwoldt, 87, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.
Lyle was born April 21, 1932, to Harry and Francilia Bockwoldt in Sioux Falls. He moved to Rapid City as a freshman and graduated from Rapid City Central in 1950. Once a Cobbler~~Always a Cobbler.
In 1952, Lyle joined the U.S. Navy and spent the last years of his enlistment in Pensacola, FL.
He attended Black Hills State in 1956 transferring to University of SD and graduating in 1959 with a Business/Accounting Degree. He began his banking career at First National Bank of the Black Hills in Rapid City and later transferred to Spearfish, eventually becoming branch manager of what is now Wells Fargo. He went on to be part owner and manager of Century 21 Real Estate until his retirement.
Lyle married Joan Hall (a fellow Cobbler) in 1953 and throughout their 66 years of marriage enjoyed homes in Pensacola, FL, Vermillion, and the "home of their dreams" in Spearfish.
But Lyle’s life is bigger than dates, places, and accomplishments. Lyle’s gift was a lifetime of service to others through Spearfish Lions Club, American Legion, United Church of Christ, Spearfish United Methodist Church and many other avenues.
Lyle was a Builder of Buildings, and Healer of Hearts. He was building chairman of the beautiful UCC Church on Main Street and gave leadership to many other prominent buildings in Spearfish. His role in Planning and Zoning helped produced Spearfish to be the organized, beautiful town you see today.
And oh, how he loved his BHSU Yellow Jackets. After his retirement he only wore BHSU shirts. Joan and Lyle listened to or went to every game. At the Dorsett he was known as Mr. Yellow Jacket.
But Lyle’s biggest joy in life was his family. He loved his family so dearly. He was so proud of his daughter, Nancy and son, Jim and their beautiful families — his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and little great-greats. You were all so loved by “grampa.” I know he is still shining his love down upon you from heaven.
And to our Precious Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend you will long be remembered for your kindness, care, and constant love and support. You will be protected in our loving hearts forever. Amen! And Amen!
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 66 years, Joan; daughter, Nancy (August) and her children and their families, Brian (Monica), Alyssa, Natalie, Gabriel, Gunner and Abby; Andrew (Renee) and Rose; Brandon (April), Dyllon, Devon, Darik and Alivia; Aric (Andrea) and great-great-grandchild, Theo; son, James (Tammy) and his children, Bethany (Kota) and Nicole (Tyler); and sister-in-law, Vi and nephew, Bill (Teresa). He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Francilia Bockwoldt and brother, Larry Bockwoldt.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the BHSU Athletic Department.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
