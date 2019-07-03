{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Marvin O. Boe, 88, died July 1, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on July 5, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 6, at Open Heart United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Boe, Marvin O.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments