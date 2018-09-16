Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WEBSTER | Galand F. Bohn, 90, died Sept. 3, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

