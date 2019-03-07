Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Wesley Donald Bohn, 90, died March 5, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on March 10, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on March 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

