Leo Boland

Boland

RAPID CITY | Leo J. Boland, born Feb. 7, 1936, to Edward and Victoria Boland from Farmingdale, SD, passed away Sept. 16, 2019, at age 83.

He grew up in Rapid City, SD, and graduated from Cathedral High School and Creighton University in Omaha, NE.

He worked as a pharmaceutical salesman for Bristol-Myers Squibb and also served in the S.D. National Guard for four years, settling in Rapid City, SD.

He married Bernice Newman in 1964. They had five children.

He built a successful business as a real estate broker for over 30 years, was President of the SD Association of Realtors in 1976, and SD Realtor of the Year in 1977. He was an active member of Kiwanis Club and Blessed Sacrament Church. He loved his family more than anything, but also enjoyed pheasant hunting and a good poker game.

His battle with Alzheimer’s brought many unknowns and challenges but didn’t affect his unwavering humor. His farewell response was “I’m glad you got to see me.”

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Bernice, four children, and seven grandchildren: Martin (Pikuel) of Anchorage, AK, children Samantha and Matthew; Mark of Anchorage, AK; Brian (Kelsi) of Abilene, TX, children Johnathan, Scott, and Bria; Katherine (Chad) Willis, children Thomas and Elizabeth of Longmont, CO; sister Loretta (Bernard) Wiehl; many nieces & nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister; two brothers; and his son Scott, who died in an avalanche in 2001.

Visitation will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept 19, 2019, with a Wake service at 7 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at the church. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

His online guestbook is available to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com.

