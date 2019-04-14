{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Dewayne J. Borszich, 85, died April 12, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. on April 17, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Mass will be at 10 a.m. on April 18, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Burial at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

