Borup Jr., Iren 'Bubba'

STURGIS | Iren Jay “Bubba” Borup Jr., 72, died Feb. 1, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

