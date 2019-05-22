{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Clemens “Clemmy” Bossert, 90, died Oct. 11, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. on May 25, 2019, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

