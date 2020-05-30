Boutelle, Jane

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHITE HOUSE, Ohio | Jane V. (Adams) Boutelle, 74, passed away on May 26, 2020 from ALS. She had lived in Rapid City, SD, with her daughter since 2013.

Jane was predeceased in death by her parents, Cloyce and Viola Adams, and her brother John Adams. She is survived by her three children, Eileen “Holly” Taylor, Earl Boutelle "Skip" Jr., and Gary Boutelle; five grandchildren; a great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Carol Adams; and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins.

After a hard-fought battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Jane passed away in Home Hospice at her daughter’s home in Rapid City. Jane was always a strong woman, having joined the Women’s Army Corps right out of high school. She also worked as an EMT in El Paso, and later pursued a career as an LPN, retiring from the Veterans Administration.

Jane was a great animal lover and fostered many rescued animals from Little White Dog, a Cairn Terrier rescue group in Omaha, NE. She requests donations in lieu of flowers to the littlewhitedogrescue.org.

A strong conservative, Jane was a member of the Convention of States, and she volunteered at their events. Jane had a strong belief in the civic process and voting. As a veteran and a military spouse, Jane was able to traverse the multiple moves required by the military lifestyle.