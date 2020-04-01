Bouzek, Wayne M.

RAPID CITY | Wayne Martin Bouzek, 90, died March 29, 2020, with his wife Elaine by his side.
Wayne was born in Highmore, SD. He retired from the Air Force in 1971 and settled in Rapid City.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Private burial will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Kirk Funeral Home
