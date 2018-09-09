Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BOX ELDER | Donald E. Brandt, 80, died Sept. 3, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. 

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Brandt, Donald E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments