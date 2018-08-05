NORWICH, Vt. | Charles Louis Braun died on July 22, 2018. He was "Chuck" to his family, colleagues, and friends.
Born June 4, 1937, in Webster, SD, to Myrene C. (Strand) and Louis F. Braun, Chuck was the oldest of four brothers. As a boy, he was particularly close to his brother David, with whom he perpetrated fantastic schemes and hijinks. Chuck was an Eagle Scout, one of 10 selected to meet President Eisenhower for the Boy Scouts’ annual “Report to the Nation” in 1955. Chuck married his high school sweetheart Kathleen Louise (Brickel) Braun at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City, SD, on Aug. 10, 1958.
From an early age, Chuck was an avid student of science. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in 1959 and a doctoral degree in physical chemistry from the University of Minnesota in 1963. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965, inspecting nuclear facilities at remote army bases. In 1965, Chuck accepted the position of Assistant Professor of Chemistry at Dartmouth College, moving with Kathy and their infant daughter, Sarah Kathryn Braun to Hanover, N.H. Their son, David Charles was born in 1967 in Hanover.
Professor Braun taught chemistry at Dartmouth for more than 40 years and maintained an active research program. Throughout his career, Professor Braun inspired and challenged students. He was respected and appreciated by generations of future doctors, researchers, and others he introduced to general and physical chemistry. Professor Braun achieved the position of Associate Professor in 1971, Full Professor in 1977, and Professor Emeritus in 2005. In 1986, he was recognized with the Distinguished Teaching Award by vote of the Dartmouth Senior class. He was also honored to receive the 1992 New Hampshire Professor of the Year Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education. His research achievements included advances in understanding transient, high energy molecular states. Among his more accessible work, he published “Why is Water Blue?” which revealed that water owes its blueness to molecular vibrations, a virtually unique origin for color.
Chuck’s life revolved around the Chemistry Department. He undertook extended hiking trips with his colleagues throughout the White Mountains, including memorable climbs on Mount Adams in winter back when camping gear was army surplus. When the wind kicked up in summer, Chuck loved to windsurf on Lake Mascoma and he introduced many of his international visitors to the sport. Chuck and Kathy socialized with Dartmouth faculty and their families and hilarity generally ensued. The great tragedy of his life was the loss of his beautiful daughter Sarah on Sept. 10, 2000, at the age of 35.
Professor Braun’s career was cut short by progression of multiple sclerosis. Dartmouth College and his wife Kathy went above and beyond in accommodating his increasing disability until he could no longer teach. He retired early in 2005. He adapted without complaint to his gradual loss of vision and mobility, enjoying the company of his family and his Chemistry Department friends, among them Professors Tom Spencer, Roger Soderberg, and David Lemal. His friends stuck with him through the advanced stages of his disease, visiting him to read history, share Dartmouth news, and discuss current events. Chuck Braun leaves behind his wife, Kathy of Norwich; his son, David with his wife, Michele and their daughters, Eleanor and Louisa of Montpelier; his brother, David and his wife, Ann of Lake Elmo, MN; his brother, Wayne and his wife, Susie of Rapid City; his brother, Warren and his wife, Stefani of Rapid City; dedicated caregivers who supported him for years, particularly Crystal Hawkins and Jamie Corliss; his colleagues, friends, and generations of students who benefited from his instruction and counsel.
A memorial celebration of Chuck’s life will be held at 10 a.m. EDT on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Hanover, followed immediately by interment of his ashes at the Hillside Cemetery in Norwich.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be placed at http://rand-wilson.com/obituaries.php.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.