Tallon Brey

RAPID CITY | Tallon E. Brey, 23, passed away suddenly in a traffic accident on Aug. 31, 2019.

Tallon was born April 15, 1996, in Rapid City to Tom and Lori Brey. He attended Rapid City Area Schools K-12 and graduated from Central High School with Academic Honors.

Tallon immediately joined the South Dakota National Guard and attended basic training at Fort Benning, GA. He finished basic and transferred to Fort Gordon, GA, and received extensive training in communications and later flight operations in Arizona. While in the SDARNG, Tallon attended college his freshman year at BHSU in Spearfish and worked in the Vet Center on campus.

It was during this time he met the love of his life, Isabella Binde. The two were somewhat of an enigma and left people scratching their heads if they were just friends or something more for the past five years. Tallon then put a pin in his quest for higher education as he was called to deploy with the 189th MEDEVAC Unit to Iraq and Syria for just over a year. Upon his return Tallon resumed classes, this time splitting his classes between BHSU and the School of Mines as his interest in Computer Science Engineering became pronounced. This past year, Tallon worked full time at Camp Rapid to further enhance the existing network infrastructure across the state for the SDARNG.

Tallon enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hiking and long-distance running, working on nearly anything technology-related, and was an avid car and cycle enthusiast.

Survivors include his parents, Tom and Lori; brother, Dalton (Army); and sister, Brooke; grandparents, Harriet Avis, Gordon and Kay Brey; aunts and uncles, Nicole and Steve Avis, Lynn and Mike Rasmussen, Andrea and Allen Avis; cousins, Allie, Matthew, and Andrew Avis, Chase, Sawyer and Gracie Rasmussen, and Crochelle, MJ and Tallon Avis; his girlfriend, Isabella “Izzy” Binde; and Godparents, Jay and Janda Allen.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harvey and Irma Valentine and Edward Avis.

Memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at South Canyon Lutheran Church, with Pastor Chris Baesler and Pastor Erik Thone officiating.

Inurnment will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Family and friends may sign Tallon’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Tallon Brey, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Sep 6
Memorial Visitation
Friday, September 6, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Sep 7
Celebration of Life
Saturday, September 7, 2019
10:00AM
South Canyon Lutheran Church
700 44th St
Rapid City, SD 57702
Sep 9
Inurnment
Monday, September 9, 2019
10:30AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
