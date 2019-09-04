{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Tallon Edward Brey, 23, died Aug. 31, 2019, as the result of a motorcycle accident.

He served in the S.D. Army National Guard.

Memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 6, at Kirk Funeral Home.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 7, at South Canyon Lutheran Church.

Inurnment will be at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 9, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To send flowers to the family of Tallon Brey, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 6
Memorial Visitation
Friday, September 6, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Order flowers for Tallon's Memorial Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Tallon's Memorial Visitation begins.
Sep 7
Celebration of Life
Saturday, September 7, 2019
10:00AM
South Canyon Lutheran Church
700 44th St
Rapid City, SD 57702
Order flowers for Tallon's Celebration of Life
Guaranteed delivery before Tallon's Celebration of Life begins.
Sep 9
Inurnment
Monday, September 9, 2019
10:30AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers for Tallon's Inurnment
Guaranteed delivery before Tallon's Inurnment begins.
Load comments