Brink, James M.

James was raised in his childhood home of Owanka and summers were spent at his grandmother’s homestead south of Fort Pierre. He had many wonderful memories of his time on the homestead with his uncles Dutch and Rusty. His mother died before he was 10 years old but his adult sisters did a great job of helping to raise him along with his hardworking dad and uncles. By all accounts, Jimmy’s childhood and young adult escapades are still mostly hidden from his children but occasionally a story would be told by him or someone from his childhood which has led us to assume he was a bit of a wild child. James was drafted into the US Army in 1957 and prior to being stationed at Fort Bragg, NC, he married his lifetime love Betty Chapman, in New Underwood on Jan. 2, 1958. He was Honorably Discharged in 1962 and is a member of the American Legion.