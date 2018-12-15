Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Gene Holder Britt, 86, died Dec. 12, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

the life of: Britt, Gene H.
