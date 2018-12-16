RAPID CITY | Gene Holder Britt, 86, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Dec. 12, 2018. He was born July 19, 1932, to Anderson and Sallie Mae Britt in Lincolnton, NC. His grade school and high school years were spent in Hamlet, NC. It was there that he developed his skills as a projectionist, a passion and sideline employment he enjoyed, mostly as a hobby, for many years.
After joining the Air Force at age 19 he started his 28-year military career in the Intelligence Collection Field. Gene was a member of an elite cadre known as "The Silent Warriors," men and women of the USAF Security Service, who spent their years intercepting and interpreting enemy communications in all their forms. He was widely recognized as a preeminent expert in the field and was often recalled to his command's headquarters in San Antonio and Fort Meade, MD, to consult in critical situations.
He first served at a remote, but vital post in Adak, Alaska. In 1956 he met Emma Jean Brady while stationed in Greenville, SC. Marriage to Emma was shortly followed by a posting in Edinburgh, Scotland. Later, his Air Force Signal Intelligence specialty would take them to overseas posts in Italy, Crete and Japan, as well as an assignment teaching at the Cryptology School in San Angelo, TX. Gene and Emma raised one daughter, Marvina.
New adventures did not stop upon his retirement with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He took advantage of his GI Bill benefit, enrolling in Computer School “just for fun,” earning an Associate Degree. Recruiters visiting the school recognized his skills while still a student, offering an opportunity he parlayed into a 12-year Civil Service career at Warner Robins Air Force Base, GA, as a Computer Programmer/Analyst.
His second and final retirement in 1997 was followed by a move to Rapid City to be closer to family. In 2013, he lost Emma.
Then a new chapter began when he found a traveling partner, Carol Cameron. Together, they visited many of his old overseas haunts and some new ones. They married in 2017.
Gene was a true gentleman, a quiet, keen observer with a lightning wit and a ready laugh. He regaled people with his stories, surprising them and catching them off guard. Gene loved conversation, and followed the news of the day so he could discuss it with whomever had time. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Emma; his parents; and six of his siblings. He is survived by his wife, Carol, Rapid City; sister, Mary (Dick) Snyder, Hamlet, NC; daughter, Marvina (Bob) Garcia, Rapid City; grandchildren, Jennifer (Trent) Jones and R. Daniel Garcia Jr., Rapid City; and great-grandchildren, Sean and Matthew Oatman, IN, and Jurnee and Regan Garcia, Rapid City.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials can be made to Hospice of the Hills.
