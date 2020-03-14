Broadbent, Thomas C.
Broadbent, Thomas C.

BLACK HAWK | Thomas C. Broadbent, 63, died March 11, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Black Hawk Community Church. Burial will be at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

