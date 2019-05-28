{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | James "Whitey" Broderick, 71, died May 23, 2019, as the result of an auto accident.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 9:30 a.m. on May 31, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

