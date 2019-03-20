Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Brandyn S. Brown, 24, died March 16, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Celebration of Life services will be at 2 p.m. on March 23, at Kirk Funeral Home.

