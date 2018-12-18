RAPID CITY | Virgil Brugger passed away peacefully on his 96th birthday, Dec. 14, 2018.
Virgil was born in Tulare on Dec. 14, 1922, to George and Lillie (Ziebell) Brugger. He had four brothers and one sister: Vernon lived in Bloomington, Indiana, Walter lived in Strandburg, Dunne lived in Tulare, Orville lived in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and LaVonne lived in Huron. He grew up in Tulare, attended Northern State College at age 17, served in the U.S. Army, graduated with a master's degree from the University of South Dakota, and did doctorate work at the University of Wyoming.
Virgil was inducted into the U.S. Army at age 20. He completed his basic training in Camp Barkley, Texas. During his service he attended Manhattan College in New York and celebrated New Year’s Eve at Times Square. He was deployed to Southampton, England, on Dec. 13, 1944, and his 69th Infantry Division entered Germany in May 1945. He received the Bronze Star Medal for his service to his country.
While attending school at USD, he met the love of his life, Avis, in 1945. They dated and were married on May 24, 1947. After graduation, he taught at several schools and served as superintendent of schools in several locations, the last 26.5 years in Centerville. Virgil and Avis had three sons, Keith, Kent and Scott. Education was extremely important to Virgil and he was extremely happy that all three sons graduated from USD as Virgil had. He was an active member of Rotary and Scandia Lutheran Church, where he sang in the choir. He served as president of the church when they built a new building. He enjoyed playing the organ and listening to big-band music.
Virgil was very involved, along with Avis, in raising the three boys. He took them to many USD basketball games, state basketball tournaments, and Minnesota Twins games, and taught them to golf. He taught them to drive a straight-stick automobile, when it was a challenge reaching the pedals for them! He taught them about the stock market and helped them get jobs as paper carriers and later jobs while attending college. He got them interested in coin collecting and shared his strong interest in music. He gave haircuts to each of the boys and took several trips to Mayo Clinic when Kent was sick.
Virgil and Avis moved to Rapid City in 2010 and lived the last six years at Clarkson Health Care, where he attended numerous activities including weekly Bible studies. His favorite activity was listening to music. He was often seen tapping his toe to the music while holding Avis' hand. He was heard saying "Yes Dear” and "She's the boss'' during his time there! He enjoyed seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which always brought a smile to him. A highlight of his was the 70th wedding anniversary celebration that he and Avis celebrated last year. Many pictures, stories and fond memories were shared. He was a firm believer in Jesus Christ his entire life, leading by example.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Avis; son, Scott; sister, LaVonne; and brothers, Vernon, Walter, Orville, and Duane.
He is survived by sons, Keith (Roberta) and Kent (Peggy); daughter-in-law, Sharon; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, at South Canyon Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Interment, with military honors rendered by the Army Reserve and VFW Post 1273, will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials may be directed to South Canyon Lutheran Church, Scandia Lutheran Church, or the charity of your individual choice.
His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.