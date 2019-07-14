{{featured_button_text}}

NEWELL | William Bruggman, 84, died June 28, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 17, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

