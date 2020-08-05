You have permission to edit this article.
Bruner, Daniel K.
Bruner, Daniel K.

HOT SPRINGS | Daniel "Dan" Keith Bruner, 78, died Aug. 3, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs. Committal service, with military honors, will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

