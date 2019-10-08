{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Wayne Joseph Bryant, 87, died Oct. 6, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Oct. 11, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.

