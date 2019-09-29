RAPID CITY | Brunell “Buck” Buchanan, 81, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Rapid City Regional Hospital with his two loving daughters, Stacie (Dan) French and Kelly (Marvin) Renner and best friends of nearly 60 years, Lacy and Linda Carter, by his side.
Buck was born August 16, 1938 to Dale “Bucky” and Iris “Grannie” (Dees) Buchanan in Day, FL, the oldest of the four children. In October 1958, Buck enrolled in the U.S. Air Force and left for his basic training. In December 1959, the skinny freckled face boy from the woods of Suwanee County Florida received orders to the icebox of Alaska just 22 miles from the Russian border. It was here Buck developed his love of communication as he monitored, recorded, and transcribed Russian broadcasts in “Fast Morse”. He received orders for Ellsworth AFB South Dakota in 1960 and it was here he married Darlene Ines Weisser on Oct. 29, 1961.
Buck worked various jobs and owned several businesses in his time here in Rapid City and cherished all of the relationships he created at the City Parks Department, the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, and multiple car dealerships. His greatest joys came from the time and friendships he built with all of those in the snowmobile club and the auto racing community. Many thanks to Mays, Murners, Krebers, Prestjohns, Mansfields, Neumillers and the countless others from the Black Hills Speedway. Our family will be forever in your debt for loving our Dad and making his race nights better the way you did.
Buck is survived by his wife, two daughters; four grandchildren, Alyssa (Troy) Goeden-Shamblen, Jason (Tiffani) French, Rian (Chris) French, and Tayler McCarty; and six great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Mason Shamblen, Carson and Kimber French, and Swayzee and Sawyer Burns. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Kingston Burns.
Buck wished only for a Celebration of Life to be held in his honor from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the VFW in Rapid City (420 Main Street). Lunch will be served to the friends who wish to join us.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at behrenswilson.com.
