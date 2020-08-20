Bump, James R.

SARTELL, Minn. | James R. Bump, 86, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Country Manor Apartments in Sartell.
James Robert Bump was born April 8, 1934 in Rapid City, SD, to James D. and Iva Jane (Davis) Bump. He married Connie Rae Sunding on June 9, 1957 in Rapid City. Jim served our country in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 as a Combat Engineer. He worked as a Civil Engineer for the Iowa Department of Transportation for 38 years, retiring in 1998. Jim and Connie moved to Sauk Rapids in 2003.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he was involved in Bible Study and Salt & Pepper. Jim volunteered with Angel Food Ministry and Place of Hope. He enjoyed gardening, sports, traveling, and the Canadian Rockies. Jim was exact and precise, was good with directions, and had a wonderful memory and recall. He had a great sense of humor. His heart never left the South Dakota School of Mines. Jim was proud and endured his illness well.
Jim is survived by his wife, Connie of Sartell; son and daughter, Rev. James A. (Pam) Bump of South Haven, MN, and Jennifer (Terry) Kurash of Sauk Rapids, MN; brother, Vernon L. (Gloria) Bump of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Amy, Melissa, Natalie, and Holly; and great-grandchildren, Sophie, Owen, Connor, Brinley, Sawyer, and Logan; sisters-in-law, Sharon Queen of Houston, TX and Judy Kryger of Indianapolis, IN; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, with the Rev. David Hinz officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the church.
Memorials are preferred to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN). Jim was a proud seven-year survivor of pancreatic cancer and in honor of this we invite you to wear the color purple.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids. Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online at williamsdingmann.com
