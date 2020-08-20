Bump, James R.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SARTELL, Minn. | James R. Bump, 86, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Country Manor Apartments in Sartell.

James Robert Bump was born April 8, 1934 in Rapid City, SD, to James D. and Iva Jane (Davis) Bump. He married Connie Rae Sunding on June 9, 1957 in Rapid City. Jim served our country in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 as a Combat Engineer. He worked as a Civil Engineer for the Iowa Department of Transportation for 38 years, retiring in 1998. Jim and Connie moved to Sauk Rapids in 2003.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he was involved in Bible Study and Salt & Pepper. Jim volunteered with Angel Food Ministry and Place of Hope. He enjoyed gardening, sports, traveling, and the Canadian Rockies. Jim was exact and precise, was good with directions, and had a wonderful memory and recall. He had a great sense of humor. His heart never left the South Dakota School of Mines. Jim was proud and endured his illness well.