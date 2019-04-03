Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Glenn L. Bunge, 82, died March 30, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on April 5, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

