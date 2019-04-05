RAPID CITY | Glenn L. Bunge, 82, passed away March 30, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Glenn was born March 30, 1937, in Rapid City to Adolph and Elizabeth (Kiehn) Bunge. He attended Rapid City schools.
In 1960, Glenn joined the United States Air Force and served overseas as an Electronic Intercept Operations Specialist. After an honorable discharge, Glenn continued working in the electronics field at Hewlett-Packard while living in Los Angeles.
Upon returning to Rapid City, Glenn worked in the camera field and at Crescent Electric. After his retirement, Glenn focused on his hobby of gardening. Being a very generous man, Glenn always had vegetables, flowers, roses, and plants for his friends and family.
He is survived by several nephews and nieces.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Elizabeth Bunge; and brothers, Darrell and Merle Bunge.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. today at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
