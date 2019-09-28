BOX ELDER | Brandon Austin Burr, 30, died suddenly on Sept. 24, 2019, at home following a short illness.
Brandon was an active duty Airman First Class stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, Rapid City, where he worked as a Mission Planning Support Technician in the 28th Operations Support Squadron. Brandon came to Ellsworth two years ago, returning to serve at the same base where his father had served and his family had lived nearly two decades earlier. He was happy to be returning to the Black Hills area where he had history, deep family roots and many new opportunities for his personal and professional development.
Brandon was born Oct. 9, 1988, in Casper, WY, to Kerry R. and Michelle (Thomas) Burr. He attended elementary and secondary schools in Montgomery, AL, Box Elder, SD, and Tampa, FL. He graduated from Riverview High School in Riverview, FL, in 2006 and was called on his Mission shortly thereafter. Brandon completed his Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in 2010. Brandon attended college at Brigham Young University in Rexburg, ID, and joined the United States Air Force on May 6, 2014, completing his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX. Displaying significant aptitudes in the computer sciences and information security, Brandon completed his technical training at Keesler Air Force Base and began his Air Force Career at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Brandon was an avid and experienced network administrator and participated in information and game sharing activities with his friends around the country. His family, particularly his sisters, were an important part of his life. He greatly enjoyed his job, particularly his friends at work, and he loved all of his experiences here in the Black Hills.
Brandon is survived by his mother and father, Kerry and Michelle Burr and sister, Alexie, of Prosper, TX; his sister, Lauren of Norman, OK; maternal grandmother, Joyce (Roy) Coleman, Tooele, UT; and paternal grandmother, Kathleen Burr, Rapid City. Brandon was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Robert L. Thomas of Las Vegas, NV, and A. Gene Burr of Lead, SD.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Kirk Funeral Home, 1051 E Minnesota St., in Rapid City.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2250 Moon Meadows Drive, in Rapid City.
Interment, with full military honors, will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
The family requests that any gifts or memorials be directed, in Memory of Brandon Burr, to the Humane Society of the Black Hills, 1820 E. St. Patrick St., Rapid City, SD 57703.
To send flowers to the family of Brandon Burr, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.