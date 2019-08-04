ANACONDA, Mont. | Steven Thomas Burr, 56, died April 30, 2018.
He was born June 13, 1961, in San Mateo, CA, to Marilyn and Roy Burr. At the age of 10, Steve and his family moved to Rapid City, SD. He attended Meadowbrook Elementary, West Junior High and Stevens High. After graduation went to work at the Homestake Mine before joining the U.S.Army. After being honorably discharged, Steve attended the Denver lnstitute of Technology where he earned an Associate degree in automotive mechanics.
He spent the next 30 years in the Denver area as a mechanic. His years in this trade took a toll on his body and he had major surgery on his back and neck. He retired in 2016. He moved to Anaconda, where he lived until his death.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn who died in 2017. He is survived by his father, Roy Burr (Arlene) of Rapid City; his brother Scott Burr (Gretchen) of Denver; three children, Chantelle Burr MacKenzie (Sam) of Mountain View, CA, Brian Burr (Jennifer) of Sioux Falls, and Brandy Burr Dizol (Alan) of Highlands Ranch, CO; and nine grandchildren.
Steve was cremated and his ashes inurned in Denver.
