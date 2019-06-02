RAPID CITY | William B. Busse, Retired USAF, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his daughter’s home surrounded by his family. He was 74.
William was born on June 21, 1944, at home in Highmore. His youth was spent creating memories on the family farm and at the Pioneer Garage. He graduated from Highmore High School in 1962 and headed off to Augustana College where he received his Bachelors in Psychology. Upon receiving his draft notice, he joined the United States Air Force in 1967 and after officers training and navigator school he was eventually sent to Vietnam for one year as an F4 Navigator stationed out of DaNang.
William married Lyda Aaron on August 16, 1969, in Highmore. While stationed at Loring AFB, Maine, they had two daughters: Kirsten and Holly. After six years in Maine as a pilot flying the KC-135, he was able to come back to his home of South Dakota at Ellsworth AFB for three years before being stationed at Hickam AFB in Hawaii. While in Hawaii he ran the Honolulu Marathon in 1985, and then the Black Hills Marathon upon returning to Ellsworth in 1986. At Ellsworth he flew the EC-135 and retired from there after 21 years of honorable service.
William loved flying. Upon retiring from the Air Force, he and his family stayed in the Black Hills but he traveled for work as a pilot with Mesa Airlines until he retired in 2004.
His hobbies included training his hunting dogs, fishing, riding his motorcycle, camping, hunting and playing bridge. In his last days he was still out shooting his M-1 carbine with amazing accuracy. William loved music, played guitar and spent hours listening to and searching for new favorites. He was a supporter of local arts and enjoyed the Black Hills Playhouse. Recently, his favorite pastime was spending time with his four grandchildren as a wonderful and loving grandfather.
William held himself and those around him to a high standard. The positive impact he made in the lives of his friends and family will forever be remembered. He never gave up the fight, though in the end a rare and aggressive cancer took his life. William was a hard working, loyal, man of his word. He loved his family and in death was surrounded by them and their love.
You have free articles remaining.
William is survived by his wife, Lyda Busse, Rapid City; his daughters, Dr. Kirsten Busse and her husband Seth Pfost, Rapid City and Holly DiMartile and her husband Rob, Cape Cod, MA; his granddaughters, Ella Pfost, Nora Pfost, and Coral DiMartile and grandson, Asa DiMartile; two brothers, Jan (LaVaughn) Busse, Highmore and Steve (Peg) Busse, Rapid City; his sister, Cheryl (Keith) Fawcett, Ree Heights; as well as many nieces and nephews. All whom will miss him greatly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyla and Clarence Busse; a sister, Vickie Busse who died in infancy; and a brother, Danny Busse who was killed in Vietnam.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 6 p.m. prayer services on Monday, June 3, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at South Canyon Baptist Church. Interment, with military honors, will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A memorial will be established for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.
Friends may sign his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.