{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | William Busse, 74, died May 29, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 6 p.m. prayer services, on June 3, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. on June 4, at South Canyon Baptist Church. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Busse, William
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments