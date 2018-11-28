WHITE RIVER | Larry Duane Byrd moved to fresh pastures on Nov. 22, 2018, while at home on his beloved White River Ranch.
Larry was born Sept. 1, 1945, in Amherst, TX, to Roy and Mildred Byrd. When he wasn't working in the cotton fields as a kid, he learned to fly and race dirt bikes. When the family decided to move to South Dakota at the age of 7, he rode his dirt bike the whole way to the new ranch outside of Draper. He graduated from Vivian High School in 1963 and shortly thereafter was recruited to fly helicopters for the U.S. Army. Larry was the second person to ever smash a pigeon through the bubble glass of a bell helicopter shattering the cockpit glass. After two years in the Army, he attended Black Hills State University where he was a flight instructor around the Black Hills to help pay for tuition. BHSU is where he met his love Dixie. After he graduated in 1970, they married in Mexico City and began their life together.
He raised Herefords in Lyman and Jones County until he found his favorite animal: Buffalo. Larry sold Ted Turner his first trophy buffs in 1990 and was proud to have his picture taken with him — and most of all Jane Fonda. Larry holds the record of most trophies ever for bison at the Gold Trophy Show and Sale in Denver. He was also one of the creators of the Dakota Territory Bison Association. Around that time, he raised a bull that sired the two highest selling buffalo bulls in history. Larry always believed in keeping the breed natural, no antibiotics or A.I.
Larry enjoyed smoking cigarettes, coffee and even an occasional drink. Checkers and new pickups were his other hobbies.
He is survived by his sister, Cathie A. Byrd Brown and husband Bill; sister, Earline Byrd Esmay; and sister, Doris Byrd Chapel and husband Chuck. He departed while in the arms of wife, Dixie; son, Casey; and granddaughter, Aiyana Byrd.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Byrd.
