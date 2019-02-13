Try 1 month for 99¢
Michael Capobianco

RAPID CITY | Michael R. Capobianco, 70, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospice house with his family by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Brigitte, his daughter, Erica Leonard (fiancée Jake Moreland) and his grandson, Sean Leonard, all of Rapid City.

A gathering of friends will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, immediately followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment, with military honors, will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home is hosting his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.

