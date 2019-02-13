RAPID CITY | Michael R. Capobianco, 70, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospice house with his family by his side.
He is survived by his wife, Brigitte, his daughter, Erica Leonard (fiancée Jake Moreland) and his grandson, Sean Leonard, all of Rapid City.
A gathering of friends will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, immediately followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment, with military honors, will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home is hosting his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.